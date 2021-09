Dove season will begin in Tennessee and Kentucky today.

Both states will begin the first of three segments of dove hunting, with Tennessee’s ending on September 28th and Kentucky’s on October 26th.

Hunters in both state’s have a daily bag limit of 15 doves, with Migratory Bird Permits required with their annual hunting license.

On this opening day only, Tennessee hunters can begin shooting at noon, while Kentucky’s season will open at 11:00.