Hunters in Tennessee and Kentucky will begin dove season on Sunday at noon.

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency reports show the first segment running from September 1st thru the 28th, with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife reporting the first season ending on October 26th.

The daily bag limit in both states has been set at 15 for mourning doves.

No person shall take migratory game birds by the aid of baiting, or hunting over any baited area.

Also, any auto-loading, or repeating shotgun, must be incapable of holding more than three shells for dove hunting.