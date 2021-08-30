Dove Season to Start in Tennessee and Kentucky

Dove season will begin in Tennessee and Kentucky on Wednesday.

Tennessee will have three dove segments, with the first starting Wednesday and ending on September 28th.

Other hunting periods will be October 9th thru the 31st, and December 8th thru January 15th.

Shooting hours on opening day will be from noon until sunset, with all day hunting allowed for the remainder of the season.

The daily limit for doves is 15.

In Kentucky, the first segment of dove hunting will run from Wednesday thru October 26th.

This will be followed by seasons of November 25th thru December 5th, and December 15th thru January 9th.

Opening day hunting will take place from 11:00 until sunset, with all day hunting allowed for the remainder of the season.

The daily limit of doves in Kentucky is 15.

Hunters in both states are required to have a Migratory Bird Permit, along with their state hunting license.