The Downtown Paris Association is hosting Christmas Open Houses today, tomorrow, and Sunday.

DPA Executive Director Kathy Ray says the open houses will feature specials and refreshments in more than a dozen downtown stores.

The event begins tonight at 6:00 with the “Love Lights a Tree” ceremony on the Court House lawn with the Inman Middle School Band performing holiday tunes beginning at 5:30. Shoppers can browse and shop in downtown stores tonight from 6:00 until 8:00.

Downtown shops will be open all day tomorrow. The W. G. Rhea Public Library will have magical creatures and screen the movie “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” from 1 to 3. Candlelight Open House festivities are from 6 to 8.

On Sunday from 1 to 5, shoppers can shop the Christmas Open Houses in stores throughout Downtown. The Henry County High School Madrigals and the group, Bella Voce, will also be performing in various shops throughout the afternoon.

