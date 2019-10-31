City officials in Union City say downtown Trick-or-Treating will go on as planned this afternoon.

Police Chief Perry Barfield told Thunderbolt News that cold weather will not stop the annual Halloween event.

Main Street-Union City will also have food trucks in the downtown area this afternoon, as part of the event.

After the downtown Trick-or-Treating is over, Chief Barfield encourages safety to all who will still go door-to-door tonight.

The Chief also recommends reflective tape on the children’s costumes tonight, and the use of a flashlight for more visibility to motorists.