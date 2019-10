Downtown Union City will be the site of food and Trick-or-Treating on Thursday.

Union City-Main Street will again play host to the annual candy give-away and activities.

Main Street Director Lauren Tanner said the downtown merchants go all out for the children in the community.

Ms. Tanner said multiple activities will be ongoing Thursday to celebrate Halloween Day.

Some downtown streets will be blocked off by Union City police for the Trick-or-Treating, during the hours of 3:00 until 5:00.