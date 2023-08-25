Doyle Sims & Sons Trucking Company purchased by Canadian-based Trimac

Canadian-based Trimac is purchasing Doyle Sims & Sons Trucking Company in Gleason.

In a release, Trimac officials said they wanted to get back into Tennessee after closing their Memphis location. It was the fourth acquisition for the company this year.

The Sims trucking company was founded in 1949 and has a fleet of 111 trucks, 118 trailers, and 95 employees and specializes in transportation of non-hazardous and non-food grade products.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Doyle Sims’ son David Sims joined the business in 1982, followed by the company’s last CEO Johnny Wagster, who doubled the company’s fleet size since joining in 1998.

The fleet averages eight million miles and more than 18,000 loads per year. Much of their business consists of moving clay, sand, dolomite, and limestone.

Doyle Sims & Sons Trucking will continue to operate under its own name and the current leadership team will stay on for six months to help with the transition.