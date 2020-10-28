Discovery Park of America will be a drop-off location for members of the community to bring canned goods to help stock local food pantries during the holiday season. Drop off dates are Sunday November 15th through Wednesday December 30th.

Spokesperson Polly Brasher said Discover Park is encouraging all members of the community to donate cans beginning November 14th to contribute to the local food pantries.

The canned food will be donated to Chimes for Charity and Helping Hands in Union City and We Care Ministries of Martin.