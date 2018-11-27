UT-Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver said he was very pleased to host interim-Tennessee President Randy Boyd on Monday.

Boyd started his first day on the job at the Martin campus, by meeting with the school’s leadership team, local elected officials, students and faculty, and a tour of the campus buildings.

Dr. Carver told Thunderbolt News that Boyd’s ideas for education fit those of the UT-Martin administration.

Speaking about the retirement of Dr. Joe DiPietro, Dr. Carver applauded the work of the former university president.

When asked if he had any ambition of the UT-President’s position, Dr. Carver said he was very pleased being in Martin.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...