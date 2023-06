Funeral services for Dr. Justin Hutcherson, age 37, of Cordova, will be Saturday, July 1, 2023, at noon at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden.

Burial will be in the Sunset Cemetery in Dresden.

Visitation will be Friday, June 30, 2023, from 5:00 until 8:00 and Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 9:00 until service time.

Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden is in charge of arrangements.