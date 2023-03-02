Dr. Keith Carver Begins New Position With UT Agriculture

Former University of Tennessee-Martin Chancellor, Dr. Keith Carver, began his new position on Wednesday.

Carver accepted the role as senior vice-chancellor and senior vice-president for the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture.

The opportunity was presented to Carver, who had served since 2017 as the 11th Chancellor at UT-Martin.

Carver was raised in the rural farming community of Frog Jump, where he said he saw the impact of agriculture at an early age while working at his grandparents grocery store.

Carver went on to earn his PhD in higher education administration in 2009 at UT-Knoxville, and worked in the UT system for 26 years before accepting the Chancellor’s position in Martin.

University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd called Carver “a natural for the new position” and the “obvious choice for the role”.