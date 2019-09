UT-Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver was recently honored during ceremonies held in Knoxville.

Dr. Carver was presented the UT Knoxville Alumni Professional Achievement Award.

Making the presentation was UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman.

Former UT System President, Dr. Joe Johnson, was honored with the “Lifetime Achievement Award” for his various roles during his 55-year career.

The Johnson Engineering and Physical Sciences Building at UT-Martin is named in his honor.