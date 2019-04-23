The University of Tennessee-Martin has announced that Dr. Kenyatta Lovett will serve as keynote speaker during the Spring commencement ceremony.

Dr. Lovett is the executive director for Complete Tennessee, and will speak to graduates at the May 4th ceremonies at the Elam Center.

Dr. Lovett is responsible for developing and implementing programming necessary to increase the number of state residents with post-secondary degrees by the year 2025.

More than 700 UT-Martin students are eligible to graduate this semester.