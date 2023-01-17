Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremonies in Hickman and Union City

Marchers attending the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ceremonies in Hickman on Monday, arrived at the church service with bells ringing.

At Thomas Chapel CME church, attendees took part in prayer, singing and the guest speaking of Pastor Lawrence Ragland.

In Union City at Discovery Park of America, members of the Lane College Choir, from Jackson, performed during the celebration.(AUDIO)

Union City Pastor Nelson Youngblood III told Thunderbolt News about the opportunity to deliver the Martin Luther King Day message.(AUDIO)

Photos from the Hickman and Union City Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.