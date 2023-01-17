January 17, 2023
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremonies in Hickman and Union City

A march was held in Hickman on Monday as part of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. services…(Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Members of the Lane College Choir perform at Discovery Park of America on Monday…(Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)
Pastor Nelson Youngblood III talks with some of the attendees of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. services at Discovery Park of America..(Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

 

Marchers attending the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ceremonies in Hickman on Monday, arrived at the church service with bells ringing.

At Thomas Chapel CME church, attendees took part in prayer, singing and the guest speaking of Pastor Lawrence Ragland.

In Union City at Discovery Park of America, members of the Lane College Choir, from Jackson, performed during the celebration.(AUDIO)

 

Union City Pastor Nelson Youngblood III told Thunderbolt News about the opportunity to deliver the Martin Luther King Day message.(AUDIO)

 

Photos from the Hickman and Union City Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

