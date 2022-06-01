Dr. Morgan McDonald appointed Interim Commissioner for Tennessee Department of Health

Governor Bill Lee has appointed Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP, as interim commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), effective Friday, June 3.

Dr. McDonald replaces Gibson County’s Dr. Lisa Piercey, who announced in April that she was leaving state government to enter the private sector.

“Dr. McDonald is a committed public servant, and I appreciate her continued leadership during this time of transition,” said Lee. “I am confident she will serve Tennesseans with integrity.”

McDonald is the Deputy Commissioner for Population Health at the TDH and formerly served as an Assistant Commissioner and the Deputy Medical Director for Family, Health and Wellness.

She earned her undergraduate and medical degrees from Vanderbilt University and completed her residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

McDonald will serve until a permanent commissioner is named.