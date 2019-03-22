The Southern Weed Science Society recently honored University of Tennessee Department of Plant Sciences professor, Dr. Larry Steckel, with the Outstanding Educator Award.

The award is presented annually to a weed scientist who has made significant contributions to the Southern Weed Science Society and the discipline of weed science through education.

Dr. Steckel has served as UT Extension Weed Specialist since 2003, with his responsibilities including statewide educational programming and research in weed management for row crops.

A recent weed challenge in Tennessee involved dicamba herbicide drift, with Dr. Steckel charged with developing a training module to address the issue.

Due to his extensive training efforts, Tennessee reported a significant reduction in dicamba damaged crop acres in 2018.