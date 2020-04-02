UT-Martin has appointed a new interim executive director of research, outreach and economic development.

Dr. Todd Winters, dean of the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Dr. Charley Deal, who was appointed vice chancellor for university advancement.

Dr. Winters will now be responsible for working with the UT System’s Office of Government Relations and Advocacy in support of regional and state relationships, oversight and compliance of university-sponsored programs and grants, and the promotion and coordination of outreach activities including non-degree programs.

He will report directly to UT-Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver.

Dr. Winters began his career at UT-Martin in 2013, and teaches courses in animal genetics and reproduction, and lectures in agricultural biotechnology and dairy management.