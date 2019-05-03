Obion County Director of School’s Dr. Leah Watkins will interview for a new position next week at Henry County.

Dr. Watkins is scheduled to interview Tuesday afternoon, according to the Paris Post-Intelligencer.

She is one of five candidates selected for the interview process.

Dr. Watkins was hired as the Obion County School Director in June of 2018, following the resignation of Russ Davis.

At the time of her hiring in Obion County, Dr. Watkins was serving as Director of School’s in Roane County.