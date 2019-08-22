The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have begun dredging operation in the Elvis Stahr Harbor of Hickman.

Riverport Director Greg Curlin said the dredging began Sunday night, with 18 days of sand, silt and mud removal scheduled for the harbor.

Curlin told Thunderbolt News that legislative work occurs yearly, to secure funding to keep the port navigation open.

With the accumulation of sand and silt causing major problems during low water conditions, Curlin said the annual dredging was critical for business and transportation operations.