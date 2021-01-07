The Dresden Beer Board meets tonight to address four local businesses accused of selling alcohol to a minor.

Last month, the Dresden Police Department, assisted by the Weakley County Prevention Coalition, conducted undercover alcohol sales compliance checks at nine businesses holding alcohol sell permits in Dresden.

Of those businesses checked, TJ’s Market, Dollar General, Little General, and the Exxon station, sold alcoholic-type beverages to an undercover 20-year-old.

The store clerks at the four businesses have been cited to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

The Dresden Beer Board will address the violations in a conference call tonight at 6:00.