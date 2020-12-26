The Dresden Beer Board meets next week to address four businesses selling alcohol to a minor.

Earlier this month, the Dresden Police Department, with assistance from the Weakley County Prevention Coalition, conducted undercover alcohol sales compliance checks at businesses holding alcohol sell permits in Dresden.

Of the nine businesses checked, four were found to be violation and sold alcoholic-type beverages to an undercover 20-year-old.

The five businesses that were in compliance and refused to sell or serve alcohol to the 20-year-old were Q-Mart, Kountry Korner, CVS, E.W. James and Sons, and La Cabana.

The store clerks at the other four businesses were issued a citation to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

The Dresden Beer Board will address the violations Thursday, January 7th via conference call.