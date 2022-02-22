Dresden Board accepts demolition, clean up bid; work to begin this week

Demolition is set to begin this week on a city block in downtown Dresden where the former City Hall and local businesses stood.

The Dresden City Board met in a special-called meeting last night and approved a bid from Quality Contractor Services in Milan for $129,472.

The project includes demolishing the remaining structures, building pad, footer and piers, and hauling the materials to an approved landfill.

The city block will also be brought down to street level with red sand or dirt brought in to fill and grade.

Crews could begin work as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday, weather permitting.

The block sustained extensive damage from the December 10th tornado.