Dresden Board approves bids for projects

Two major projects will soon begin in the City of Dresden.

The Dresden City Board approved bids this week to repair the concrete wall in front of City Hall and the paving of several city streets.

The wall is 90 feet long and four feet high and will be repaired by Dave Hoskins, of Henry County, at a cost of $21,600.

The second project is the paving of South Wilson, School, Mooney, Linden, and Lane Streets. A section of Linden Street will also need to be milled and paved.

The Board approved a bid from Ford Construction of Dyersburg for just over $333,000.

Also during this month’s meeting, Mayor Jeff Washburn announced the City of Dresden is receiving over $787,000 from the American CARES Act.

The city will receive half of that amount this June and the other half in June 2022.