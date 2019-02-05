The Dresden City Board approved a bid for renovating the Dresden Police Department patrol room and discussed the city’s waste services contract in its monthly meeting Monday night.

The board approved a bid by Randy Dial to renovate the police department’s patrol room for $8,260.

The board also approved a motion to seek proposals for the city’s waste service contract. Republic Services is currently the city’s waste service provider.

Ed Jackson, Regional Director for Congressman David Kustoff, informed the board the he would be at the Weakley County Courthouse the first Tuesday of each month to meet with citizens from 9:00 to 11:00 in the County Commission Room.