Dresden Board discusses tall grass, city’s appearance

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn is defending his work to keep up the city’s appearance.

During Monday night’s Dresden City Board meeting, Alderman Ralph Cobb passed along a comment he’d received over the weekend.

(AUDIO)

Mayor Washburn addressed the work to clean up the city as well as the improvements to downtown Dresden.

(AUDIO)

The Dresden Condemnation Board recently addressed dilapidated properties on South Poplar, East Maple, and West Main Streets.