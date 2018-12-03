The Dresden City Board meets tonight for its monthly meeting with the mayor and three aldermen to be sworn in.

Mayor Jeff Washburn and Aldermen Gwin Anderson, Lyndal Dilday, and Sandra Klutts were re-elected to serve the City of Dresden in the November municipal election.

The four will take the oath of office tonight.

In other business, the board will hear the monthly reports from the city’s department heads and discuss a budget amendment resolution.

The Dresden City Board meets tonight at 6:00 at Dresden City Hall.

