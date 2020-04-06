The City of Dresden Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold its regular monthly meeting tonight on Facebook Live, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

The Dresden City Board will discuss the National Flood Insurance Program Resolution and accept bids for variable speed pumps for the water plant.

Mayor Washburn also wants residents to be mindful of the CDC guidelines and to stay safe.

The Dresden City Board meeting will be livestreamed on the City of Dresden Facebook page tonight at 6:00.