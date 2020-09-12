The Dresden City Board will appoint a Chief of Police when it meets Monday night.

Former chief Steve Howe resigned earlier this year to accept a position with the Office of Inspector General. Since that time, Chris Crocker has been serving as the interim Police Chief.

In other business Monday night, the Dresden Board will discuss bids for a boom tractor, paving, and hot patch.

The board will also discuss changing the wording in the city’s charter regarding election day and a loud exhaust ordinance.

The Dresden City Board will meet Monday night at 6:00 by electronic means with the meeting streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel.