Dresden Board to discuss bids, budget

The Dresden City Board meets tonight to accept bids on three projects and the budget for the next fiscal year.

The Board will discuss bids for a concrete wall repair, a park mower, and a paving project.

In other business, the Board will discuss a budget amendment for the current fiscal year, as well as the budget for fiscal year 2022.

Tonight’s Board meeting will also be the first meeting open to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

The Dresden City Board meets tonight at 6:00 at Dresden City Hall.