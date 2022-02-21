Dresden Board to discuss demolition bids in special-called meeting

The Dresden City Board meets in a special-called meeting Monday night to discuss bids for the demolition and clean up and leveling of the block where Dresden City Hall was.

Bids were received from Phillip Blackmon Paving in Martin and Quality Contractor Services in Milan.

The former Dresden City Hall location was on an elevated block, but plans call for that city block to be brought close to street level.

The Dresden City Board meets at 6:00 at the McWherter Civic Center.