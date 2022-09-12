Dresden Board to discuss grants for fire department, municipal building safe room
The Dresden City Board meets Monday night to discuss grants for the fire department and a safe room.
Dresden Fire Chief Paul Hutcherson will present the Board with grant bids for self-contained breathing apparatus or SCBA cylinders and structural firefighting helmets for the Dresden Fire Department.
The Board will also discuss a safe room for the new Dresden Municipal Building.
The Dresden City Board meeting is at 6:00 at the McWherter Civic Center.