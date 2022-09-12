September 13, 2022
Dresden Board to discuss grants for fire department, municipal building safe room

The Dresden City Board meets Monday night to discuss grants for the fire department and a safe room.

Dresden Fire Chief Paul Hutcherson will present the Board with grant bids for self-contained breathing apparatus or SCBA cylinders and structural firefighting helmets for the Dresden Fire Department.

The Board will also discuss a safe room for the new Dresden Municipal Building.

The Dresden City Board meeting is at 6:00 at the McWherter Civic Center.

