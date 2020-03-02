The Dresden City Board meets tonight to discuss the city’s non-conforming use ordinance and accept bids on tasers for the police department.

Just prior to tonight’s meeting at 6:00, a public hearing will be held at 5:45 for public input regarding general provisions for non-conforming uses. The ordinance will be voted on during tonight’s meeting.

In other business tonight, the Dresden Board will accept bids for six X-26-P tasers for the Dresden Police Department.

The board will also hear and approve the June 30th, 2019 audit report and hear from Nancy Jarred regarding a mobile home in the city.

The Dresden City Board meets tonight at 6:00 at Dresden City Hall.