Dresden Board to discuss property, sewer rehab funds
The Dresden City Board will discuss acquiring property and sewer rehab funds when it meets Monday night in its monthly meeting.
The board will discuss acquiring a small piece of property on the downtown lot for a proposed Municipal Building.
In other business, the board will vote to accept over $733,000 in Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation funds from Weakley County for sewer rehab, as well as a discussion on street lights along Highway 22.
The Dresden City Board meets Monday night at 6:00 in the McWherter Civic Center.