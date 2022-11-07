Dresden Board to get update on property, municipal complex

The Dresden City Board meets Monday night to get an update on the purchase of a property and the progress of the new municipal complex.

The Board will hear from Mayor Jeff Washburn and City Attorney Beau Pemberton on the proposed purchase of the Winstead property on the block where the proposed new municipal complex will sit.

The Board will also hear the latest on the plans for the new complex which will sit where the former City Hall stood before last December’s tornado.

The new complex will house the City Hall, Police Station, and Fire Station.

In other business, the Board will discuss bids for a directional sewer bore and one manhole set near the intersection of Highways 22 and 89.

The Dresden City Board meets Monday night at 6:00 at Dresden City Hall located inside the McWherter Civic Center.