Dresden Board votes down lawsuit against local garage

The Dresden City Board voted down a motion to file a lawsuit against a local garage.

During Monday night’s Board meeting, Dresden City Attorney Beau Pemberton explained the proposed litigation against Tim Baker of Tim’s Garage and the number of cars left parked on the street and right of way.

During the discussion, Alderman Ralph Cobb disagreed with the proposed action.

Following discussion, the motion failed 3-2 with one pass, with Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn asking the Board what it thought was the best solution.

There was no further discussion on the item.