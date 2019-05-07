The Dresden City Board voted Monday night to increase the city’s property tax for the 2019-20 budget.

The 10-cent increase would raise the property tax from $1.38 to $1.48 per $100 of assessed property.

A public hearing on the tax increase will be held June 3rd at 5:45 before the city’s next board meeting.

In other business, the Dresden Board agreed to accept a bid of $18,480 dollars to extend sidewalks on Linden Street from Casey’s to the west side of the court square.

Mayor Jeff Washburn also announced that the Dresden Farmers Market will open for the summer season on May 18th.