The City of Dresden voted this week to pay an appraisal fee to Weakley County.

Last month, the Dresden City Board questioned a nearly $4,200 tax appraisal fee from the county and wanted input from Property Assessor David Tuck.

Tuck told the board Monday night…

(AUDIO)

After the confusion over the bill at last month’s meeting, Tuck told the board he felt he was being blamed and singled out over the fee.

(AUDIO)

The Board voted unanimously to make a budget amendment to pay the fee.