Dresden Board votes to restore city’s Facebook page without Mayor as administrator

The Dresden City Board voted Monday night to restore the city’s Facebook page and ban Mayor Jeff Washburn from posting city business and tornado-related business on his own “Weakley Times” Facebook page.

Alderwoman Sandra Klutts presented the motion to restore the city’s Facebook page after it was taken down due to controversial comments by Mayor Washburn. The motion stated that page administrator duties only be held by City Recorder Jennifer Branscum.

After the motion was made, Mayor Washburn responded…

Following the motion, Alderman Lyndal Dilday seconded the motion…

The motion passed 5-1.

The motion also asked for Mayor Washburn’s resignation, but there was no discussion on that issue.