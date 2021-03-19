Dresden Business Association hosting rescheduled “St. Patrick’s Day on the Square” Saturday

After being rescheduled due to last weekend’s heavy rains, the Dresden Business Association will host its inaugural “St. Patrick’s Day on the Square” Saturday.

The day begins with the “St. Paddy’s Day 5K” at 8:00 with registration at 7:00. Funds raised will go to “Be the Village.”

“Touch the Trailer” also starts Saturday morning at 8:00 with the person touching the trailer the longest winning the trailer. Entry fee is $20 dollars.

The St. Patrick’s Day Car Show will be going on all day with registration at 8:00 and a 50-50 split for First Place.

Other events Saturday include a rock-a-thon, an obstacle race, dunking booth, train rides, laser tag, and marketplace vendors on the court square.

You can find out more about what’s going on Saturday in downtown Dresden by visiting the Dresden Business Association’s Facebook page.