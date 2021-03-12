Dresden Business Association hosting “St. Patrick’s Day Party on the Square” Saturday

The Dresden Business Association is hosting its inaugural “St. Patrick’s Day on the Square” Saturday with events planned for the entire day.

The morning begins with the Be the Village “St. Paddy’s Day 5K” at 8:00 with registration at 7:00. Funds raised will go to Be the Village.

“Touch the Trailer” starts at 8:00 with the person touching the trailer the longest winning the trailer. Entry fee is $20 dollars.

Registration for the St. Patrick’s Day Car Show begins at 8:00 with a 50-50 split for First Place.

Other events Saturday include a rock-a-thon with the winner getting $250 dollars, an obstacle race, dunking booth, train rides, laser tag, and marketplace vendors on the court square.

You can get more information on Saturday’s day-long event on the Dresden Business Association Facebook page.