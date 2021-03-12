Dresden Business Association “St. Patrick’s Day Party on the Square” postponed due to rain

Saturday’s Dresden Business Association “St. Patrick’s Day on the Square” is being postponed due to rain in the forecast.

Sandra Klutts tells Thunderbolt Radio News that with a strong chance of rain in the forecast, organizers decided to reschedule the event for next Saturday, March 20th.

Miss Klutts says Saturday morning’s “St. Paddy’s Day 5K” will still be held at its scheduled time at 8:00.

For a look at all of next weekend’s events, go to the Dresden Business Association Facebook page.