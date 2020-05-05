The Dresden City Board held a lengthy discussion Monday night about the former CSX Railroad property at Pikeview and Jones Streets.

During the meeting, Mayor Jeff Washburn recommended the city file a quitclaim interest on the property and deed it to Weakley County Gas & Oil.

In the discussion, Alderman Gwin Anderson questioned the mayor on just handing over the property when the city paid for it.

(AUDIO)

The motion to deed over the property failed and further discussion on the property was tabled for next month.