An item not on the Dresden City Board agenda Monday night drew the most lengthy discussion when Alderman Sandra Klutts brought up the Dresden Elementary and Middle School traffic on Linden Street and Highway 22.

Alderman Gwin Anderson responded that the city board really couldn’t do anything about the traffic problem since it was a school-related problem and suggested the school principals take it to Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier.

Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe told the board that he has been in discussion with Dresden Middle School Principal David Lewellen about the parking and traffic situation, but since the school year has already started and to avoid confusion, revising the current loading and unloading plan would have to wait until next year.

No action was taken by the board after the discussion.

