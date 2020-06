The Dresden City Board’s regular June meeting will be held virtually tonight.

The meeting at Dresden City Hall will be limited to the Mayor, Aldermen, and City Recorder with the media and public watching the meeting through the City of Dresden’s YouTube channel.

On the agenda will be a discussion of the CSX property along Pikeview and Jones Streets, as well as a bid approval for door construction at the Dresden Civic Center.

The meeting is set to begin tonight at 6:00.