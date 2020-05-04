Tonight’s Dresden City Board meeting will be held on Facebook Live beginning at 6:00.

According to City Recorder Jennifer Branscum, only the Mayor, Aldermen, City Recorder, City Attorney, and Police Chief will be at the meeting physically. The media and public may send questions by commenting during the meeting.

On tonight’s agenda will be a discussion of the former CSX Railroad property at Pikeview and Jones Streets for the Walking Trail, as well as, accepting bids for six X-26-P tasers for the Dresden Police Department.

Tonight’s meeting will be aired on the City of Dresden Facebook page beginning at 6:00.