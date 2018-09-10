The Dresden City Board meets tonight to once again discuss the property on American Drive.

Last month, the board voted to purchase property on American Drive for $110,000 dollars, with Mayor Jeff Washburn suggesting he and City Finance Director Carla Edwards getting bids from the three local finance institutions to fund the purchase over four years.

Tonight, the board will look at a comptroller resolution on purchasing the property.

In other business tonight, the Dresden Board discuss the state paving project and sidewalk work downtown and consider bids for a remote meter reading system.

At 5:45, just prior to tonight’s meeting, there will be a public hearing on the Tiny Houses Ordinance. The board will then have the second and final reading of the ordinance.

The Dresden City Board meets tonight at 6:00 at Dresden City Hall.

