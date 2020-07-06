The Dresden City Board meets virtually tonight after Governor Bill Lee extended his provision allowing local governments to meet electronically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On tonight’s agenda will be a discussion of the CSX property along Pikeview and Jones Street.

The board will also discuss bids for a an aerator for the city’s water plant, as well as the purchase of a demo fire truck for the Dresden Fire Department.

The Dresden City Board meets tonight at 6:00 on the City of Dresden’s YouTube channel.