Dresden City Board rescheduled due to absence of quorum

Only three aldermen were present for Monday night’s Dresden City Board meeting, which wasn’t enough for a quorum, so the City Board will try to meet again Thursday night.

Aldermen Ralph Cobb, Lyndal Dilday, and Kenneth Moore were present, with aldermen Gwin Anderson, Sandra Klutts, and Willie Parker unable to attend. Mayor Jeff Washburn was also absent.

City Attorney Beau Pemberton, City Recorder Jennifer Branscum, and members of the media were all in attendance for the scheduled monthly meeting.

Tim Baker, the owner of Tim’s Garage, was also present. He had intended to address the comments made last month by the city attorney and mayor regarding his business and the number of cars around his garage.

Pemberton announced that since a quorum was not met, no official business could be discussed, and the meeting would have to be rescheduled.

The Dresden City Board is now set to meet Thursday, July 8th, at 6:00 at City Hall.