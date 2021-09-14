Dresden City Board to appoint new Public Works Director

The Dresden City Board meets Tuesday night in its regular session to appoint a new Public Works Director.

Josh Lassiter has been serving in the interim role following the retirement earlier this year of Kerry Cooper.

It’s expected Lassiter will be officially appointed to the position.

In other business, the Board will discuss the Donation Acceptance Resolution and a budget amendment.

The Dresden City Board typically meets the first Monday of the month, but this month’s meeting was rescheduled for the Labor Day holiday.

The Board will meet Tuesday night at 6:00 at Dresden City Hall.