Dresden City Board to discuss debris monitor bids, city building inspector in special meeting tonight

The Dresden City Board meets in a special called meeting tonight to discuss debris monitor bids and the city building inspector position.

Two bids have been received to monitor the debris cleanup from December’s tornado damage.

At the request of two aldermen and with the support of Mayor Jeff Washburn, the Board will also discuss the position of building inspector for the City of Dresden.

Tonight’s special-called meeting of the Dresden City Board is at 6:00 at the McWherter Civic Center.